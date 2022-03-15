Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.11 million.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.150 EPS.

Shares of ACHC stock remained flat at $$64.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,088. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after buying an additional 259,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,836,000 after buying an additional 240,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 140,231 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.