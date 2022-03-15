ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACAD. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.27. 1,750,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,617. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 46,947 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 101,416 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 49,644 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,142,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

