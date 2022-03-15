Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACEL. TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.13. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $300,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $897,790 over the last 90 days. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 79,993 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 114.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 59,212 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

