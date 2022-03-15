Ackrell SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 1,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 10,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 168.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the second quarter worth $109,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the third quarter valued at $529,000.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

