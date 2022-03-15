Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) to post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ACRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of ACRS stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. 8,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $919.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.45.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $895,780.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $426,762.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,797. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,735,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after buying an additional 877,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,568,000 after buying an additional 722,704 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,115,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after buying an additional 622,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,192,000 after buying an additional 549,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

