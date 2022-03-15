Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,069 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.27. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

