Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADEX stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

