ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 369,100 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the February 13th total of 649,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADiTx Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of ADTX opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42.
ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.
