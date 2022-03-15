ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With a portfolio of software-defined access and 10G solutions, ADTRAN is well-positioned to optimize customer and geographic diversity momentum. The company is benefiting from solid traction for network solutions and continues to add customers. ADTRAN recorded healthy demand trends driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home WiFi connectivity, and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools. The buyout of ADVA is likely to disrupt the fiber networking market with a huge pool of complementary assets and strengthen its regional presence. However, stiff competition from major players and the market uptake of cheaper alternative communication technologies weigh on margins. Higher raw material prices and research and development costs for products with high technological obsolescence erode profitability.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital began coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $19.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $939.14 million, a P/E ratio of -106.22 and a beta of 1.35. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $154.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

In other news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ADTRAN by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ADTRAN by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

