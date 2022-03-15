Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. Africa Oil has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $826.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.41.

AOIFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Africa Oil from SEK 16 to SEK 17 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

