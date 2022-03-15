Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of ANZFF stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Air New Zealand has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.
Air New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)
