Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of ANZFF stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Air New Zealand has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Ltd. engages in the transportation of passengers and cargo on an integrated network of scheduled airline services. It also provides engineering and maintenance services. The company was founded on April 26, 1940 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

