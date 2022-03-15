Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Down 43.8% in February

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIPUY opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. Airports of Thailand Public has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

