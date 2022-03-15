Alaska Permanent Capital Management Buys 2,858 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $11,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.32. 66,618 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.60.

