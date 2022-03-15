Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $491.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.75.
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.86 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Alerus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.
