Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $491.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.86 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alerus Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

