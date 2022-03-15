Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.80.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $188.43 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $163.10 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.73 and a 200-day moving average of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,683. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

