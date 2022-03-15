Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.73 Million

Analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTXGet Rating) will report sales of $57.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.10 million and the lowest is $57.50 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $57.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $311.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $321.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $401.10 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $409.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ ABTX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,935. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

