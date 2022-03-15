Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Gap Up to $55.83

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.83, but opened at $57.82. Alliance Data Systems shares last traded at $58.99, with a volume of 6,349 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.30 million. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 200,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 36.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 117,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,285,000 after buying an additional 139,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

