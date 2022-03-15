Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.73

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $0.82. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 16,492 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

Almonty Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)

Almonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Los Santos, Valtreixal, Woulf, Panasquiera, and Corporate. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

