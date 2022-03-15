Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 716 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $513,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 292,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 44,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 138,974 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 171,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,946,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Republic International stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

