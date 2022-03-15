Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.27.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $234.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $214.56 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

