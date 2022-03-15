Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chevron by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Shares of CVX opened at $166.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $324.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.