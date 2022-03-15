Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

General Dynamics stock opened at $233.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.77. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

