Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 500 ($6.50) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphawave IP Group from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 311 ($4.04) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of LON:AWE opened at GBX 149.30 ($1.94) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 172.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 226.82. The company has a current ratio of 27.37, a quick ratio of 27.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Alphawave IP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 135.70 ($1.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 473.60 ($6.16). The company has a market cap of £992.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,493.00.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

