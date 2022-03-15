Altius Minerals Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALS. lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.67.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$23.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$950.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$13.48 and a 52 week high of C$25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01.

About Altius Minerals (Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.