Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0546 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

ATUSF traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 100,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,990. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74.

A number of research firms have commented on ATUSF. Raymond James upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

