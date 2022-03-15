Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alto Ingredients from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Alto Ingredients has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $404.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22.

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 387,073 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

