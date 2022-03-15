Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $793,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altria Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,726 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 960.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 286,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 259,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

NYSE:MO opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.