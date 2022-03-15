Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $13.01

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.01, but opened at $12.37. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 858 shares changing hands.

ACH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 772.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 278,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 600.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 151,454 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 407.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 118,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 11.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

