Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Down 22.7% in February

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 842,600 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 859,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $897,889.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,594 shares of company stock worth $6,038,822. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,195,000 after acquiring an additional 179,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,984,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after buying an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after buying an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $81.28 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -112.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

