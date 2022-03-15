American International Group Inc. Has $821,000 Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 889.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

NYSE VRTV opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Profile (Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.