American International Group Inc. Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ICF International were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 582.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ICF International alerts:

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $108.23.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.47 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICFI. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.