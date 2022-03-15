American International Group Inc. Increases Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 11.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

In other news, COO Michael Routledge bought 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.78. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

