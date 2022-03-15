American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

