American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

American Software stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 59,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,949. The stock has a market cap of $691.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 0.75. American Software has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Software will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.92%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

