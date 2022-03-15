American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 656.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 697,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,637. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $214.56 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.27.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

