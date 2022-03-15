Analysts Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) to post sales of $30.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.34 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $27.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $125.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $132.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $133.68 million, with estimates ranging from $120.21 million to $152.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

GMRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE remained flat at $$15.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,945. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 431.60%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.