Analysts Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.81 Billion

Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post $30.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.15 billion and the highest is $32.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $32.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $122.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.81 billion to $123.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $130.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.63 billion to $132.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,092,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,750,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $391.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 930,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,327,000 after acquiring an additional 18,031 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.