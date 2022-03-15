Analysts Anticipate Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $325.86 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) will report $325.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $388.22 million. Walker & Dunlop reported sales of $224.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

NYSE WD opened at $135.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $156.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

