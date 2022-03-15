Analysts Expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.26. Colliers International Group posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Colliers International Group.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.42. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIGI. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of CIGI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.03. 8,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,488. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,677,000 after purchasing an additional 412,417 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,209,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Colliers International Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 476,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.