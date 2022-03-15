Analysts Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) will report $148.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.83 million and the highest is $151.97 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $72.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $596.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $586.18 million to $606.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $625.63 million, with estimates ranging from $609.55 million to $641.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.55. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

GSL opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $995.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.