Analysts Set Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT at $60.38

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Aritzia stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.29. 2,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $49.33.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

