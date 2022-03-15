Analysts Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) PT at $32.57

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 258,325 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,208,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,484,000 after purchasing an additional 842,747 shares during the period.

Shares of BRBR stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,895. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.99.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

