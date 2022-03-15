Analysts Set Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Target Price at $235.00

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

CGEMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Capgemini from €270.00 ($296.70) to €240.00 ($263.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capgemini to €230.00 ($252.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $38.81 on Friday. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

