Analysts Set Centamin plc (LON:CEY) PT at GBX 119.67

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.67 ($1.56).

CEY has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 106 ($1.38) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($32,808.84).

LON CEY opened at GBX 97.96 ($1.27) on Friday. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.61). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

