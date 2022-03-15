Analysts Set Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT at €47.24

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.24 ($51.72).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.27) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($49.27) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.70) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($49.27) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($52.56) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

DUE stock traded up €0.22 ($0.24) during trading on Monday, reaching €29.28 ($32.06). 224,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €36.51 and its 200 day moving average is €38.30. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.00 ($29.56) and a twelve month high of €44.08 ($48.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

