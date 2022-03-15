Analysts Set Expectations for Graybug Vision, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graybug Vision in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.76) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Graybug Vision stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.07.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 80.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 191,568 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Graybug Vision by 11.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

