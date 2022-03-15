Analysts Set II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target at $81.31

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut II-VI to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $25,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $1,163,270. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in II-VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIVI traded down $3.02 on Monday, hitting $62.67. 1,002,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. II-VI has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

