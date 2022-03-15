Analysts Set Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Target Price at $27.20

Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

VINC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. 100,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,848. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63.

In other news, Director Laura I. Bushnell acquired 2,402 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $25,172.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy bought 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $64,629.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 12,269 shares of company stock valued at $125,024 in the last ninety days. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vincerx Pharma by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,586,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 273,839 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 292,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.