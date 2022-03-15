Analyzing Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV – Get Rating) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accelera Innovations and InnovAge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A InnovAge $637.80 million 1.06 -$43.99 million $0.03 166.33

Accelera Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InnovAge.

Profitability

This table compares Accelera Innovations and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A InnovAge 0.74% 3.17% 2.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Accelera Innovations and InnovAge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A InnovAge 0 7 1 0 2.13

InnovAge has a consensus target price of $10.93, indicating a potential upside of 119.01%. Given InnovAge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Accelera Innovations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InnovAge beats Accelera Innovations on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accelera Innovations

Accelera Innovations, Inc. operates as a development stage company with interests in providing healthcare services. It provides care services, including pediatrics, geriatrics, critical care, billing, practice management, administrative services to doctors and other clinicians and in-house psychiatric evaluations. The company was founded on April 29, 2008 by Geoff Thompson and is headquartered in Frankfort, IL.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,600 PACE participants in the United States of America; and operates seventeen PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

