Analyzing Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hawthorn Bancshares and Intesa Sanpaolo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Intesa Sanpaolo 0 4 5 0 2.56

Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 76.92%. Given Intesa Sanpaolo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intesa Sanpaolo is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 27.86% 16.63% 1.30% Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Intesa Sanpaolo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 2.11 $22.52 million $3.40 7.58 Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 1.79 $3.74 billion N/A N/A

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded on October 23, 1992 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, MO.

About Intesa Sanpaolo (Get Rating)

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy. The IMI Corporate and Investment Banking segment deals with corporate and investment banking; and acts as a partner for corporates, public administration, and financial institutions. The International Subsidiary Banks segment operates on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks. The Private Banking segment specializes in the asset management of private and high net worth individuals. The Asset Management segment develops solutions targeted at the firm’s customers, commercial networks, and institutional clientele. The Insurance segment includes Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, Fideuram Vita, Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, and Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura. The Corporate Centre segment comprises of the group’s treasury and the Capital Light Bank. The company was founded in 1931 and is headq

